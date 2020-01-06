The Batman Set Photos May Reveal First Glimpse of Colin Farrell’s Penguin

A new year is here, and that means Batman is preparing to make a big comeback. Not long ago, work got underway on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and set photos have started to pop up online. So far, fans have gotten a small taste of the film’s own Gotham, and it seems some new ones may have outed Colin Farrell‘s Penguin ahead of schedule.

Over on Twitter, a user known as Wade Gravett shared a slew of set photos from London where The Batman is being shot. It was there fans got a special behind-the-scenes look at the project, but one photo of Farrell has fans in a frenzy.

As you can see below, one photo shows a man on set dressed in a long black coat that is button up. With dark pants to match, the light-haired actor is sporting a familiar black umbrella like that of the Penguin. And if you look closely at the photo, you will see the actor in question appears to be Farrell himself.

Is this London or Gotham…..?

Filming The Batman 🦇 outside my offices this morning! 👍 @empiremagazine pic.twitter.com/Mszt5wLcYG — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

In the comments online, fans have started gushing over the look already. The photographer in question says the actor looked like Farrell in person, and their hair is a very light blonde. This bleached look fits well with the Penguin, so fans can start guessing how the villain will fit into The Batman.

Of course, Penguin will not be alone in this. The villain is one of Gotham’s most notorious, and he will be joined on-screen by Catwoman, The Riddler, and more. So far, there is no word on other icons such as the Joker, but fans expect this film’s rogues gallery to be a tailored one. Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will need a solid foundation, and villains like the Penguin will help the hero cement himself with fans moving forward.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.