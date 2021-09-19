The Batman Composer Michael Giacchino Reveals First Epic Clip of New Score

Michael Giacchino is known for an array of epic scores including Doctor Strange, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jurassic World, and much more. He even won an Oscar in 2010 for composing the music for Pixar’s Up. Giacchino has been working on some of the most highly-anticipated movies of the next year, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Jurassic World: Dominion. The composer has shared some cool behind-the-scenes looks at his , and today he finally shared the first look at his score from another huge, upcoming movie: The Batman.

“Happy #BatmanDay everyone!! We have been hard at work and can’t wait to share what we’ve been up to!!,” Giacchino wrote. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

Last year, Giacchino spoke with Collider and shared that Matt Reeves’ take on Batman that “feels fresh” in an exciting way.

“I do love it,” Giacchino said. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.” Giacchino didn’t elaborate on exactly what was “fresh” about Reeves’ take, but he did speak about how much he loved the freedom in the approach that Reeves is taking with the film. “I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino explained. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

Giacchino is not the only person from The Batman production to celebrate Batman Day, which happens every year on the third Saturday of September. Reeves also shared a new look from the film earlier today. You can view that image below:

The Batman is set to star Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

The Batman opens only in theaters on March 4th, 2022.