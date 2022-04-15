The Batman Costume Designer Shares Alternate Bat-Emblems

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is a very grungy take on the character. From his costume to his batmobile, the film has a very realistic touch. When fans first saw the actor in costume, they noticed that his Bat-Emblem was very different than those that came before it. Some even speculated that it was made from the same gun that killed Bruce Wayne’s parents. In the film, it has a very practical use as a blade for the Caped Crusader to cut through things. Now, it seems that we could have had a very different looking Bat-Symbol for the movie. The Batman contains designer Glynn Dillon revealed some very different emblems for the vigilante in a new Instagram post. You can check it out below.

“‘The Batman‘ was an odd job, what with Covid hitting after only a few weeks of shooting… But working with Dave Crossman again, Stella Atkinson, Sam Williams, Pierre Bohanna, Toby Hawkes and everyone in the workshop, Jenny Alford and her wonderful team, Ian Jones and his gang, Nick Roche-Gordon, Laura Renouf and Jessica Scott-Reed and all in ‘Breakdown’… it was an absolute pleasure and an honour,” Dillon wrote on Instagram. “All of them are SO good at what they do!! Also getting to work alongside the calm presence of Jacqueline Durran was a real treat, as well as an education, she’s a genius Costume Designer. Matt Reeves was excellent to work with, and Robert Pattinson couldn’t have been better in any way. And Greig Fraser made it all look beautiful. All the hard work that everyone put into it, really shows up on screen. I’m very proud to have been a part of it.”



As I said before, The Batman is a much different take on the Dark Knight. During the film, the character uses an alternate phrase than in previous films. Instead of exclaiming “I’m Batman” Pattinson’s hero says “I’m Vengeance. Director Matt Reeves has a very specific reason they went the “I’m Vengeance” route. While speaking with KCRW, Reeves explained the change.



“To me, the arc from the beginning, when I was thinking of the story, moves from a place of him declaring himself, which does come from some of the comics, and from the animated series, this notion that he says, not ‘I’m Batman,’ which is obviously the key Keaton line in the Burton movie, but ‘I’m vengeance,’” Reeves told KCRW. “And that this was coming from his personal rage and this primal feeling that he had, that’s really just flailing and trying to make sense of his life, and so that he’s not really self aware. That’s one of the things, too, in the music and the sound of that scene. It kind of builds in a way that you can feel the rage and his heart pounding, pounding, pounding, and then you can feel the sound intent and the music intent at the end of that scene, and even visually is the sense of the adrenaline starting finally to ebb.”



Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot. The film is exclusively in theaters now.



