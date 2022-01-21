The Batman Director Completes Important Quality Control Check, Says Mind Is Blown





The Batman director Matt Reeves is completely blown away by the recent quality control check on the film. He screened the project on an IMAX screen and couldn’t wait to share the findings with all the fans out there. “Just finished [quality control]-ing the movie on a massive screen at @IMAX. Looked and sounded so incredible,” Reeves previously tweeted. “What a beautiful, immersive format.” People are buzzing about the potential of this Batman project. All of the trailer have garnered massive acclaim on social media. While Robert Pattinson’s casting drew some ire initially, it seems viewers have more than warmed up to the idea of him as Bruce Wayne. Zoe Kravitz is leaving her mark on Catwoman and should inspire a lot of great riffing on her version of the character. There’s just a lot to be excited about when it comes to this movie. Check out the tweet down below.

“ANNND… finally qc’d the movie in stunning #DolbyVision with absolutely astonishing #DolbyAtmos sound. Thank you, @Dolby, for blowing my mind! Can’t wait for people to see #TheBatman in #DolbyCinema!”

ANNND… finally qc’d the movie in stunning #DolbyVision with absolutely astonishing #DolbyAtmos sound. Thank you, @Dolby, for blowing my mind! Can't wait for people to see #TheBatman in #DolbyCinema! pic.twitter.com/fSr1Y0DuCA — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 21, 2022

Warner Bros. included a description of the upcoming film after that massive trailer dropped.

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”



“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman begins a new era on March 4th.

