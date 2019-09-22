The Batman Director Matt Reeves Celebrates Batman Day

Batman Day is rolling along and many people all across the world are showing their appreciation for the Caped Crusader. Matt Reeves will be at the helm of the next live-action Batman feature and he decided to join in on the fun. The Batman director posted a picture from some of the London portions of the festivities. Some of the fans below the post were clearly hoping that the holiday might spark some more news about the film.

Reeves’ picture showcases the Bat-Signal that was glowing on the side of a building. There are signals in big cities all over including New York, Melbourne, Tokyo, Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Mexico City, Johannesburg, São Paulo, Berlin, Montreal, and Los Angeles. A lot of the corners of the comics world have popped in with their own memories like Kevin Smith’s personal tribute to the character.

Unfortunately for fans, they’re going to have to wait for more information on The Batman, because it doesn’t look like anything is going to drop today. Robert Pattinson will be playing the hero, in a choice that shocked a large portion of the fanbase. But, the actor is locked in and already preparing for the role. He told Variety about getting to don the Batsuit for the first time. It turns out clothes don’t make the man, but it takes a lot of manpower to get into that suit.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson explained in the interview. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

Like Bale and Affleck before him in the modern era of Bat-movies, Pattinson noted how you “feel very powerful immediately,” when you have the entire costume assembled.

“And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating,” Pattinson shared. “You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

A previous Batman has even offered some advice for the younger actor as the movie continues onward in production. Christian Bale, the actor who portrayed Batman/Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, had some words of wisdom while he was promoting his upcoming film, Ford v Ferrari. Multiple outlets have asked Bale about Robert Pattinson being cast as the new Batman. The actor has only offered positive comments about the selection. He shared some of his personal advice for the newest Bruce Wayne with Extra TV.

“Good for him. Just make it his own, don’t listen to the naysayers,” Bale began. “That’s about it, everybody protested when Heath [Ledger] was cast as the Joker. Look what an absolutely brilliant performance he gave. Don’t listen to those guys, do his own thing. He’s a fascinating actor, he’s a great choice.”

Earlier this year he had offered his approval in a moment with Variety during the Toronto International Film Festival. “Oh, good. Good choice, he’s interesting,” Bale told the publication. “I’m sure he’ll come up with something interesting.”

When pressed for any nuggets of wisdom, he said, “Oh, same as for Ben [Affleck]. Just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself.”

Humor aside, the comic book world waits to see what Reeves has come up with. Until then, fans will just have to enjoy Batman Day for all the other delights that come with it.