The Batman Gets New Dolby Exclusive Poster to Celebrate Tickets Going on Sale

Tickets for The Batman are now on sale, and Dolby Cinema is celebrating the occasion with the release of an exclusive poster. The new poster sees Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight standing in front of the Bat signal with the Dolby “D” logo displayed on his sides. The top of the poster reads, “Discover It At Dolby Cinema.” If pre-sales for the Dolby Cinema tickets go the same way that The Batman’s IMAX advance previews turned out, then the day will end with every single ticket being bought. Pre-order tickets are available to purchase here.

Dolby Cinema hypes itself as unlocking “the emotional impact of every film, allowing you to see the subtle details and ultra vivid colors of Dolby Vision, and hear the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos.” The Batman moviegoing experience will be no exception, especially considering how director Matt Reeves is dedicated to maintaining the visual integrity of his DC project. After a funeral scene from The Batman was shared online in a lower video quality, Reeves made sure to release the same clip in 4K for all fans to experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Many of you may have seen this scene from @TheBatman floating around online, so I decided to put it on my vimeo in 4k,” Reeves tweeted. “#AdvanceTickets go on sale 2/10! In the meantime, hope you enjoy this sneak peek… #TheBatman comes out #OnlyInTheaters on March 4th!”

The full synopsis for The Batman can be found below:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis, The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th. Make sure to pre-order your tickets now before they sell out.