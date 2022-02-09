The Batman IMAX Previews All Sold Out Immediately

DC fans put their money where their mouths are by immediately purchasing every ticket available for IMAX advance previews of The Batman. IMAX Fan First Premieres for The Batman are taking place on March 1st, with over 350 locations hosting special screenings ahead of the film’s March 4th premiere. The IMAX advance previews are taking place on the same day as The Batman‘s New York premiere, and eager fans are taking the opportunity to see Robert Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight a few days early. For as impressive as TV spots and trailers for the Matt Reeves-directed film have looked, one can only imagine how it will look in its full IMAX glory.

“Be some of the first fans in the world to experience The Batman on the biggest screens possible,” the IMAX announcement for the advance previews read. Every ticket purchased includes a free comic book of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween #1, featuring an exclusive variant cover inspired by The Batman.

Pattinson has talked up the detective story behind The Batman, discussing how the film leans into those themes. “I watched a rough cut of the movie by myself,” Pattinson told GQ. “And the first shot is so jarring from any other Batman movie that it’s just kind of a totally different pace. It was what [filmmaker] Matt [Reeves] was saying from the first meeting I had with him: ‘I want to do a ’70s noir detective story, like The Conversation.’ And I kind of assumed that meant the mood board or something, the look of it. But from the first shot, it’s, ‘Oh, this actually is a detective story.’ And I feel like an idiot, because I didn’t even know that Batman was ‘the world’s greatest detective’; I hadn’t heard that in my life before-but it really plays. Just ’cause there’s a lot of stuff where he’s in amongst the cops.”

He added, “Normally, when you see Batman he arrives and beats people up. But he’s having conversations, and there are emotional scenes between them, which I don’t think have been in any of the other movies.”

The synopsis for The Batman reads:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis, The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.