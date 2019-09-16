Robert Pattinson’s The Batman to Film in the UK

Matt Reeves will shoot The Batman at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom, according to a new report from HN Entertainment. It’s the latest DC Comics-inspired project to film at the studio, following productions of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Wonder Woman and sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

An earlier report from The Hollywood Reporter said The Batman is due to begin filming in November. In July, Greig Fraser (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Zero Dark Thirty) boarded the project as cinematographer, reuniting him with Reeves; the pair previously collaborated on 2010 vampire horror-drama Let Me In.

Robert Pattinson will star as Bruce Wayne, whose costumed alter ego will use his world class detective skills to solve a “mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City’s history and criminals,” according to a reported plot synopsis surfaced online earlier in September. Pattinson’s Dark Knight will then square off against multiple costumed enemies belonging to an already established rogues gallery.

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham,” Reeves said last summer when explaining his film isn’t inspired by classic origin tale Year One or any particular comic book story. “I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the [Christopher] Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

Reeves then said The Batman is “focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for [Bruce] and very personal to him.”

“Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” Reeves said. “We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

In August, Pattinson’s Tenet co-star John David Washington was reportedly in the mix for an undisclosed role in The Batman; that report claimed Washington may have been eyed for the role of Harvey Dent, who eventually becomes psychopathic criminal Two-Face. Another recent rumor claimed two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali was Reeves’ “first choice” for the role of Jim Gordon.

Future casting announcements are expected to be revealed before the end of the year. Warner Bros. opens The Batman June 25, 2021.