‘The Batman’ Hopeful to Begin Filming in 2019

DC Comics fans have heard plenty of rumors regarding the Batman solo film, supposedly featuring Ben Affleck in his first appearance since the disappointing Justice League. But there’s been little news on that front.

But writer and director Matt Reeves provided a bevy of updates regarding his plans for a new Batman movie, revealing that Affleck is still in discussions to star while also teasing another actor could take on the role of Bruce Wayne. And it sounds like Reeves is optimistic to begin filming soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What we’ve talked about is hopefully in the spring or early summer, something like that,” Reeves said at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. Of course, Reeves needs to finish the script first, which he said should be finished in the next few weeks.

All in all, today was very enlightening for DC fans who were curious about the state of The Batman, including whether or not Ben Affleck will continue to be involved.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

While it seems like every week there’s a new report that says he’s either in or out of the film, Reeves made it clear that he is still discussing the project with Affleck, while also being coy about whether or not a new actor would play Batman in the film.

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves said. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

Hopefully The Batman gains some momentum and Warner Bros. can put it on their production schedule soon. Reeves’ take sounds unlike anything we’ve already seen from the eight different Bat-focused films that have already been made, and could help put the DC cinematic universe on the right track.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.