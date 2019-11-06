The Batman: Josh Gad Responds to The Penguin Casting

There was quite a bit of news about the upcoming The Batman on Tuesday with the announcements that not only is Andy Serkis in talks to play Alfred in the film, but Colin Farrell is also reportedly in talks to play The Penguin. Both reports prompted quite a bit of fan reaction and that includes one from actor Josh Gad. Gad had previously flirted with the role of the Penguin in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman for quite some time and had recently confirmed on social media that he wouldn’t be taking on the role. Today’s announcement seems to confirm that, and Gad’s response is pretty priceless.

In his own post to Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Gad shared an image of the iconic Batman villain with a caption so simple that it’s almost hilarious in context: “So…what’s new today?” You can check out the post for yourself below.

While Gad’s the Penguin teases in the past were ultimately just the Frozen star having a bit of fun “trolling” fans with his two-year casting campaign, the report about Farrell appears to be quite real. Deadline suggested that the Daredevil alum is currently in talks for the role and, should the deal finalize, would see Farrell join Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Dano in the film, a film that Reeves has previously teased as a detective noir, a film that won’t exactly be another Batman origin story.

“I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis,” Reeves explained last summer. “There’s no continuation of the Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

“Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” Reeves added. “We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Warner Bros. has dated The Batman for June 25, 2021. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

