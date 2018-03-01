Matt Reeves Exiting ‘The Batman’ Rumors Debunked

The roller coaster that is DC Films seemed to have taken another dip today, but a new report debunks a rumor that their long-awaited Batman production suffered yet another blow.

A new report from The Wrap suggests that Matt Reeves is currently working on the script for The Batman, and is still very much involved with the film.

A rumor posited on YouTuber John Campea’s latest show suggested he heard “100 percent true” information about DC Films productions at Warner Bros. that would make fans “lose their banana minds, and not in a good way.”

That lead to speculation that Reeves, the writer and director of The Batman film, had left the project. It all came down to nervous fans becoming Internet detectives, wondering what exactly Campea was referring to in his video, and the most damning evidence came from Reeves’ new deal with Netflix.

Reeves signed a “first look” deal with the streaming platform through his production studio, 6th & Idaho, and just a few days ago it was announced their first project together would be a film based on the short story “Life Sentence,” about a world where criminals memories are erased rather than sending them to prison.

All of these coalesced into the perfect storm, creating the rumor that Reeves is no longer helming The Batman, becoming the second writer and director to abandon the project after Ben Affleck stepped away.

The film has consistently been mired in tumult, as Affleck was originally in line to write, direct, produce, and star in the film. Now, there is a lingering question as to whether or not Affleck’s time in the cape and cowl are done altogether.

As far as Reeves goes, The Wrap quotes an insider close to the project who says the rumor is “Not true… He is writing away.“

While rumor and speculation tend to dominate the conversation around ANY DC Films project, it seems like The Batman has taken the top spot among fans now that Justice League is out in the world. The plethora of other movies in development or production at the studio have not generated as much discussion.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the film; if we’ll get Affleck returning or a recasting with Jake Gyllenhaal, if it will build on the events of the DC cinematic universe or remain in its own little bubble, or if it will be released at all.

For now, all anyone can do is sit and wait for Warner Bros., Reeves, or Affleck to make an official announcement.