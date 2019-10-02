Robin Rumored for Matt Reeves’ Batman

The start of production on Matt Reeves‘ The Batman is inching ever-closer. Months after casting Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in this new take on the iconic DC hero, Reeves is finally beginning to fill out the rest of his main cast. Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright was reportedly the first to join the Gotham City roster, playing Batman’s top ally James Gordon. Also joining the cast is Jonah Hill, who will be playing either Riddler or Penguin, the decision of which has yet to be officially made. With these two actors already on board it’s likely that more casting news will be on the way very soon, and that new could include the likes of one Dick Grayson.

Reeves’ take on Batman will feature a younger version of Bruce Wayne than we’ve seen in recent years, which made for some debate when it came to the inclusion of Robin. Does a Batman of this age need a Robin? Regardless of your thoughts on the subject, it looks as though Grayson is on the cards for Pattinson and Reeves, at least at some point in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Mark Hughes of Forbes, Dick Grayson is going to be popping up in Reeves’ Batman franchise at some point. It may not be in this first installment, but his entire origin story is said to be included in one of the upcoming films.

If Robin does end up appearing in this Batman film series it probably won’t be in the 2021 debut. Reeves has confirmed that the story of his first film is a noir-style mystery that focuses on Batman as a detective and includes several different villains. There may not be time to include an entire Robin origin in that narrative.

“I went on a deep dive again revisiting all of my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis,” Reeves said last summer. “There’s no continuation of the Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

Do you think Robin should be included in Reeves’ Batman films? Who should play Dick Grayson? Let us know in the comments!

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.