‘The Batman’: Here’s What Jack Black Could Look Like As The Penguin

Before long, The Batman will head into production and introduce an all-new Batman to the world. Though it’s not certain, fans have long-speculated The Penguin would make a live-action reappearance in the movie, a character more than one superstar actor is interested in playing.

Most recently, Jumanji star Jack Black has said he wanted a stab at the character. As such, fan artists instantly got to work on pieces that show the actor in the role and this latest piece from @Jaxsonderr provides a pretty convincing argument for the casting.

“Is there talk of me as the Penguin? Are we starting it? Uh, yeah, that would be a role, that would be fun.” Black previously said about the role. “I mean, I hate to put myself out there and say that because then when I don’t get that part, it was, ‘Oh, Jack tried to get the thing.’ I didn’t try anything! I’m just saying maybe that would be good.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman will have a focus on the Caped Crusader’s detective skills more than any previous movie.

“It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films,” Reeves previously said of the project. “The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Would you want to see Jack Black as the iconic villain? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The Batman is due out June 25th, 2021. Other DC Films set for release include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020.

