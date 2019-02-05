Here’s Another Look at What Jon Hamm Could Look Like as Batman

Now that The Batman is getting closer to becoming a reality, there certainly are no shortage of potential “fan casts” for the titular role — and here’s what one popular one could look like.

Aboy Ningthouja recently shared their latest piece, which imagines what Jon Hamm would look like while suited up as Bruce Wayne/Batman. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time that fan artists have imagined Hamm in the role, with previous pieces depicting him both in and out of the cowl. But this one does have an interesting vibe to it, especially now that it’s been confirmed that another actor will star in The Batman.

Whether or not that actor ends up being Hamm remains to be seen, especially as the film is poised to go with a much younger take on Bruce Wayne (and Hamm is one year older than Ben Affleck, who most recently played the character). Still, the possibility of Hamm playing the caped crusader has been tossed around quite a bit, something that the actor has sort of embraced.

“I have had rumors about that since probably season one of Mad Men,” Hamm explained last year. “I have never had a conversation with anyone about it, literally. And I’ve sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the Internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the Internet.”

That being said, Hamm would be willing to take on the role in the right context, even if it would involve a bit of extra effort.

“I’d probably fit the suit.” Hamm added. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?”

Would you want to see Hamm play Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

