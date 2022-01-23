WATCH: The Batman First Clip Released Online

It’s still a couple of months until The Batman hits theaters, but Warner Brothers is beginning to market the film—and they’re marketing it hard. Saturday night, fans of the Caped Crusader noticed a peculiar ad before videos on YouTube. Instead of showing even a slight teaser of the Matt Reeves-directed movie, WB has opted to release a full, two-minute-41-second clip taken straight from the film. Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne doesn’t utter a word in the clip, but it still gives you the vibe Reeves and company aimed for with this new franchise builder.

Watch it for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip, Pattinson’ Bruce Wayne appears to be at the funeral of a law enforcement or city official. Detective Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) is then talking with another officer about the disappearance of another member of their department when, lo and behold, that missing person is forced to drive through the church in the moment we’ve seen play out in trailers.

“I wanted to do a story in which the corruption of Gotham was one of the most important aspects of the story, because Gotham is a sick place. Bruce is desperate to try and make a change,” Reeves said in a recent interview with MovieMaker magazine.

He added, “He’s still stuck, to be honest, emotionally stunted at being 10 years old, because that’s a trauma you don’t get past—witnessing your parents murder in this place. He’s looking to create meaning, right? This is the only meaning he can find. … I think he imagines that if he can do this, somehow he can reverse what’s happened, which will never be reversed. This is a very human impulse, right? To try and relive something and remake it.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4th.

