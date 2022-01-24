New The Batman Promo Poster Revealed

A new promo poster for The Batman has been released, and it continues the reboot film’s lavishly dark artistic Noir vibe. It’s a tone that director Matt Reeves has set since revealing the very first screen test footage of Robert Pattinson as Batman – and this latest poster seems almost like a direct reference to that first test footage (and all the hype it generated). The new one-sheet features Pattinson’s Batman in black shadow against a red backdrop; the picture takes a surreal artistic bend by making the eye section of Pattinson’s cowl into half of a Batman insignia.

For fans who love their deep artistic interpretations, there is plenty of metaphor to be had, here. Does Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne have Batman on the brain? Is it all he can see in his life right now (two years into crimefighting)? is his vigilante persona meant to be seen as slowly consuming him? All of these ideas could be at work in The Batman since the film will have about three hours to explore it all.

“This movie, I think, is probably the scariest Batman that’s been done,” Matt Reeves recently revealed to Total Film Magazine. “Because the idea of what Batman’s doing – it’s scary.” Batman has “never been done in quite this way,” Reeves said. “It’s a detective story, it’s an action movie, and it’s a psychological thriller.”

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4th.