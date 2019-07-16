Vanessa Kirby Addresses Rumors She’s Playing Catwoman in The Batman Movie

With Robert Pattinson essentially set in place to star in The Batman, DC fans are already speculating about who will be among the film’s supporting cast. One of the most prominent rumors and theories has been that Vanessa Kirby could portray Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and it looks like the actress is finally speaking out about it. In a recent interview with ET, Kirby revealed that she does not know whether or not she’s actually up for the part, but that she’d love to step into the role.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Kirby, who can next be seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, revealed. “Are you kidding?! I would love to be Catwoman. Oh my god, it would be a dream.”

Kirby went on to joke that in order to play Catwoman – and step into the sort of skintight outfit traditionally associated with the character – she would definitely need to prepare beforehand.

“Oh my god, are you kidding? I have to do lots of squats,” she said. “I mean, literally, lots of squats.”

After a scene-stealing performance in last year’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, fans have wanted to see Kirby step into some sort of comic book role. Some campaigned for her to play Black Canary in next year’s Birds of Prey, a role that eventually went to Jurnee Smollett-Bell. It’s hard to deny that an action-packed role like Catwoman would fit in Kirby’s filmography, although the actress apparently didn’t expect that kind of career.

“I just never thought in a million years I would be an action girl because I’m just not naturally like that at all,” Kirby explained. “But yeah, there is something about this particularly that made me– I really felt like it was such a good opportunity to take care of this female character in this massively male world and to make sure, every day, we made sure in every area, she was a capable fighter. That she had all the best fights… That she was never saved by the guys… And I hope it instills some kind of change.”

The Batman will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.