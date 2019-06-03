The Batman Rumored to Include Robin, More Bat-Family Characters in New Film

Now that The Batman has finally found its new man to don the cowl, more details about Matt Reeves‘ upcoming superhero film are starting to come to light. The writer and director made it clear that the film would be a celebration of the Batman franchise, focusing on a noir-influenced story that will make use of the character’s detective skills and extensive rogue’s gallery. Now we’re hearing that some other key allies will be making an appearance.

According to a new report from Forbes, Robin is a strong candidate to appear in the new film alongside villains like Catwoman, Penguin, and Riddler. Commissioner Gordon and Alfred are also likely to show up in the film.

The report does not confirm whether or not this Robin will be Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, or Damian Wayne. It could even be Carrie Kelly or even Stephanie Brown, though those options seem unlikely.

What we know of The Batman seems to be that it will focus on the character’s “formative” years, which is why they decided to cast 32-year-old Robert Pattinson in the lead role. This leads to believe that Robin could already be established as his sidekick, as Robin is one of the characters who helped batman hone his approach to crime fighting by embracing the help of the growing Bat-Family.

Without confirmation, we can only speculate that both Batman and Robin will be established and the film will not focus on their origins, instead showing a team of heroes near their top of their game with still many challenges to face on the road ahead.

There’s also the question of Chris McKay’s own Nightwing movie, rumored to be in development still but without any major updates since McKay confirmed he was working on such a project. If they’re planning to build a cohesive Batman franchise with Joker and Nightwing in addition to The Batman (which has not been confirmed), then this could be the perfect opportunity to expand the franchise in ways we’ve yet to see on the big screen.

We’ll likely find out more about The Batman and the characters who will be in the film as casting continues ahead of production starting sometime in the next year.

The Batman currently has a release date of June 25, 2021.