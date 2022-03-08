The Batman Score Getting 3XLP Release Through Mondo

The arrival of any new superhero movie comes with a lot of anticipation regarding a number of components, from performances to direction to story, but in the case of Batman, fans also have high hopes for a film’s music. Whether it be the Adam West version of the character from the ’60s, the Danny Elfman scores from Tim Burton’s films, or the ominous themes in Hans Zimmer’s work with Christopher Nolan’s films, there’s a proven legacy of the character’s big-screen exploits. That trend continues with Michael Giacchino’s impressive work on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, with the film’s score getting a 3XLP vinyl release through Mondo. The Batman 3XLP vinyl will be available for preorder through Mondo’s official website on March 9th at 1 p.m. ET.

The Batman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features the music of Academy, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, whose credits feature some of the most popular and acclaimed film projects in recent history, including The Incredibles, Coco, Jojo Rabbit, Ratatouille, Star Trek, Jurassic World, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and War for the Planet of the Apes. It’s the fifth film Reeves and Giacchino have collaborated on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giacchino proves himself once more as one of the greatest living composers by introducing a powerful and instantly canonized new theme to one of the most musically iconic superheroes. When director Matt Reeves heard the theme for the first time, he was with film producer Dylan Clark. “I was blown away!” He exclaimed. “It was so emotional. The two of us literally cried…it was amazing.”

Though it’s not only the world’s greatest detective who emerges with a new theme — Selina Kyle/Catwoman’s new string-heavy theme is slinky and haunted like that of a classic noir’s femme fatale. And Giacchino’s take on The Riddler is far more haunted, accompanied by the Tiffin Boys choir, a truly terrifying and dread-inducing motif for one of the scariest takes on a Gotham villain to date.

“In 2022, five decades and nearly two dozen takes on the character and the music of his world, it should be impossible to tackle the world’s greatest detective with such a fresh and iconic take,” Mondo Creative Director Mo Shafeek shared. “But here we stand, and the soundtrack to The Batman is as inspired and essential as the film itself.”

With nearly two hours of score, housed on three discs, featuring all-new artwork by Henry Abrams, and pressed on 180-gram vinyl (color exclusive to the Mondo webstore, also available on 180-gram black vinyl), The Batman soundtrack on vinyl will be available for pre-order on Wednesday, March 9th at 1 p.m. ET at MondoShop.com.

The Batman – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP

Music by Michael Giacchino.Artwork by Henry Abrams.

Pressed on 3x 180-Gram Mondo exclusive color vinyl

Also available on Black vinyl

$50

Track List

Side One

Can’t Fight City Halloween (4:05) Mayoral Ducting (2:34) It’s Raining Vengeance (4:31) Don’t Be Voyeur with Me (2:38) Crossing the Feline (1:46) Gannika Girl (2:31)

Side Two

Moving in for the Gil (4:23) Funeral and Far Between (1:46) Collar ID (1:15) Escaped Crusader (2:44) Penguin of Guilt (3:45) Highway to the Anger Zone (5:20)

Side Three

World’s Worst Translator (3:35) Riddles, Riddles Everywhere (1:54) Meow and You and Everyone We Know (5:19) For All Your Pennyworth (2:38) Are You a Kenzie or a Can’t-zie? (5:45)

Side Four

An Im-purr-fect Murder (3:49) The Great Pumpkin Pie (2:22) Hoarding School (4:55) A Flood of Terrors (4:30) A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 1 (4:34)

Side Five

A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 2 (6:42) The Bat’s True Calling (3:05) All’s Well That Ends Farewell (2:41) The Batman (6:47)

Side Six

Catwoman (3:03) The Riddler (5:01) Sonata in Darkness (12:11)

The Batman 3XLP vinyl will be available for preorder through Mondo’s official website on March 9th at 1 p.m. ET.

Will you be adding this set to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!