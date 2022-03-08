Twilight Fans Show Their Support For Robert Pattinson In The Batman

The Batman hit theaters this weekend and opened with more than $100 million at the U.S. box office, so it’s fair to say that it has already found an audience. One particular segment of that audience, though, is made up of former Twilight fans who followed star Robert Pattinson from the vampire dramas to his indie darlings and now over to the superhero blockbuster that seems likely to define the next chunk of his career. Whether it’s simply turning up at the box office or taking over social media with some hilarious memes, Twilight fans are making themselves known as Pattinson’s performance as the Dark Knight draws praise from fans and critics.

The Twilight films earned more than $3 billion globally at the box office, and inspired a rabid fan base, mostly of young women. The fans of the franchise reshaped geek-centric pop culture spaces to open up more niches for girls and women, and found themselves frequently clashing with other fan bases that found them annoying or frustrating.

Most of that, in hindsight, has been attributed to a women-centric fan base encroaching on largely male spaces like Comic Con International in San Diego. In the time since Twilight was dominating at the box office, there has been a backlash against that kind of gatekeeping, and movies like Twilight, or even Spice World and Josie and the Pussycats, have held onto cult classic status in spite of early reviews and reactions that boiled down, in a lot of cases, to “Ew! Girls!”

Because the films were aimed squarely at a teenage audience, many of the original Twilight fans are now in their 20s and early 30s, making them prime consumers in the 18-34 demographic that audiences and movie studios covet.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman sees Robert Pattinson introducing a new cinematic take on DC Comics’ Dark Knight. The cast also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is in theaters now.

You can see some of our favorite tweets below.

The cycle

#TheBatman Review (SPOILERS WARNING): Being a fan of Robert Pattinson has been a wild ride. When he was cast in Twilight, many doomed him to fail. He rose up. It was about his respect for the character. When he was cast in The Batman, again, many doomed him to fail. He has RISEN. pic.twitter.com/FFIAvFt2nD — Robert Pattinson Worldwide (@robpattinsonww) March 7, 2022

Never realized how tall Edward is

OK, that one got a chuckle.

It’s been a long time

#RobertPattinson could be now, one of the best and most accurate representation of Bruce Wayne with #TheBatman



But he is our only and unique Edward Cullen in #Twilight.



That's the difference. The fans, the ppl and the world has been haunted with him for 1 week. Us for 14 years pic.twitter.com/NlmZVaQQy1 — twilightandsaga (@twilightandsaga) March 7, 2022

Lots of “hey, remember that shot?” tweets

parallels between twilight and the batman pic.twitter.com/XnmyGts9DP — 💭 (@comfortrobt) March 4, 2022

robert pattinson as edward cullen and batman pic.twitter.com/LcwjCAaiLO — ًk owner of oppenheimer (@waystarob) March 6, 2022

That’s planning ahead

need a big group of girlies to go to the theater with this Friday in head to toe twilight attire and scream “omg Edward!!!” every time Batman comes on the screen <3 — danielle 🕸𓍊𓋼𓍊♡☾ (@graveyardwitch_) March 2, 2022

Self-aware, I guess…?

me sitting in the theater waiting for the batman to start pic.twitter.com/86k9PVwscV — ☯️🖤goth mcstuffins 🤍☯️ (she/her) (@washedupseahag) March 5, 2022

Sharp-dressed Bat