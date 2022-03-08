The Batman Might Have Dropped a Bane Easter Egg

One of The Batman‘s scenes has fans convinced that Matt Reeves tossed in a nod to Bane. *Spoilers ahead for the massive DC Comics movie* In the middle of the third act, Batman takes a shotgun blast from close range. That attack leaves him vulnerable and dangling from the rafters. Luckily, Catwoman is there to swoop in for the save. But, when she gets put into danger by a goon sneaking up behind her, Batman has to get back into the game. He elects to inject a green substance into himself, which heightens his heart rate and increases his rage-filled attacks against the group of villains. To a lot of Batman fans, that sounds like Venom serum. For those who might not know, the green liquid is what gives Bane his steroid-like strength and musculature. Seeing Bruce Wayne having access to that kind of chemical so early in his career begs a lot of questions. It’s just one of the ways Reeves manages to paint in the edges of this version of Gotham.

In a recent interview, director Matt Reeves talked to Variety about another one of the big inclusions for this movie. That Barry Keoghan mystery character dominated a lot of the conversation coming out of The Batman. But, his presence in this story is not a promise that he will be in the sequel.

“It’s not an Easter egg scene,” he began. “It’s not one of those end credits Marvel or DC scenes where it’s going, like, ‘Hey, here’s the next movie!’ In fact, I have no idea when or if we would return to that character in the movies.”

“I thought it’d be really neat if so much of the fabric of Gotham just already existed,” Reeves added. “And it was like an old Warner Bros. gangster movie and if you took a certain turn, you might see a character in his origins.”

“I never was trying to say like, ‘Hey, guess what, here’s the Joker. Next movie!’” he continued. “The idea was more to say, ‘Hey, look, if you think that trouble is going to go away in Gotham, you can forget it. It’s already here. And it’s already delicious.’”

Here’s how DC Comics describes The Batman, “An edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

Do you think Bane is coming at some point? Let us know down in the comments!