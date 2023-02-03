The Batman's Colin Farrell Confirms Penguin Series Episode Count

After The Batman debuted in theaters last year, there is definitely a lot of hype surrounding what sequels and spinoffs might be in store. In addition to a proper film sequel, it has been confirmed that there will be a The Penguin spinoff series, which is set to arrive on HBO Max. Chronicling the ongoing adventures of Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, the series is expected to begin production in the near future — and a new update confirms how many episodes it will be. In a recent appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, Farrell confirmed that the show will consist of eight episodes.

"It's going to be an eight-part thing around Oz's rise to power, filling that power vacuum created when Falcone was killed."

What is The Penguin about?

While plot details surrounding The Penguin are currently under wraps, it is expected to take place in the aftermath of the events of The Batman. Cristin Milioti is also set to star in the series as Sofia Falcone.

"We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a statement when the show was announced. "It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in 'The Batman' to the next level."

"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in 'The Batman,' and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill," The Batman director Matt Reeves echoed. "Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham."

"I have long been a fan of the world of 'The Batman,' and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen," said showrunner Lauren LeFranc.

Are you excited for The Penguin series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!