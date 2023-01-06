The Batman: Colin Farrell Confirms Penguin TV Series Production Start Date, Shoot Length

The Batman Universe will continue to expand onto the TV screen with The Penguin series starring Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, aka the Penguin. In a new interview, Colin Farrell teased how Penguin will widely expand the world of The Batman – but he also followed up on some earlier teases by confirming when this Penguin TV series will start production – and how long it will shoot for.

Colin Farrell told Variety that The Penguin will begin production in February, and will take around five or six months to shoot. That would put wrap time around summer 2023.

When Will The Penguin TV Series Premiere on HBO Max?

This production timeline is key for fans of The Batman, who have been following along and wondering what's happening with the TV expansion of Matt Reeves' universe.

Now that we know that The Penguin will probably be in production from February through summer, the real question is how much post-production the show will require, and therefore where it could likely end up on the release schedule. With the timeline that Colin Farrell just laid out, it seems likely that The Penguin could be positioned to either end 2023 or kick off 2024 as a premium piece of HBO Max content. HBO Max has a fairly stacked content lineup for 2023, including big returning series to HBO or HBO Max (Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Gilded Age, Hacks, Harley Quinn, Our Flag Means Death, Perry Mason, The Righteous Gemstones, Titans, Succession, True Detective) – as well as some big new series like The Last of Us, Velma, Love & Death, The Idol, and White House Plumbers. That's all to say: there's no reason to assume The Penguin has any real need to be released this year...

In fact, 2024 could be a more appealing release date window if Warner Bros Discovery and its new DC Studios imprint want to really start fresh. 2023 will see a lot of cleanup being done to the DC Universe franchise: The Flash could reset the entire franchise continuity, while Aquaman 2 could end Jason Momoa's time as the character. Meanwhile, Blue Beetle will be the first launch of a new character under DC Studios, while no one knows what Shazam 2 will do to that solo franchise's place in the DCU. James Gunn and Peter Safran also have to launch an entire franchise plan that could as far out as a decade...

2024 already has The Joker: Folie A Deux on the slate, so more Batman content wouldn't hurt...

