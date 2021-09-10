The Batman Star Jeffrey Wright Says Gotham Will Be Unlike Other Gothams We’ve Seen

In a new interview, The Batman star Jeffrey Wright revealed a few details about director Matt Reeves’s approach to Gotham City, which fans will see not just in The Batman but in the planned Gotham P.D. show that Reeves is executive producing for HBO Max. According to the star, the gritty, tactile feel of Gotham City in the film is something new and different, not to be confused with the neo-noir skyline of the Burton movies or the War on Terror-inspired Dark Knight trilogy from Christopher Nolan. Fans have seen a little bit of the world’s wardrobe and technology in set photos and videos, but little sense for the “character” of Gotham City itself.

Wright appears as James Gordon in The Batman. He will appear alongside Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

Per IndieWire, Wright described Matt Reeves’s take on Gotham City as “unlike Gothams we’d seen before. It was a Gotham we could touch. The way the Batmobile was described, I understood the aesthetic we were going for was something really palpable. If you squint your eyes in some backstreet of New York, you could see it appear.”

The movie’s next trailer is set to debut at the DC FanDome event on October 16. Other DC properties set to appear at FanDome 2021 include TV shows Peacemaker, DMZ, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and Batman: Caped Crusader plus looks at new seasons of The CW’s Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, a farewell tribute to Supergirl, a 100th episode celebration for Legends of Tomorrow, a first look at Naomi, and a sneak peek at Stargirl. Video games are also set to be shown with new reveals for Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League confirmed as well.

Pattinson will be playing a version of Batman who is in his second year as a masked vigilante in The Batman, according to various sources. The movie is expected to dial into the noir detective angle that first defined Batman’s comics, rather than the colorful and fantastical superhero stories that he has since been inserted into.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth; Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Colin Farrell as The Penguin; Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon; Paul Dano as The Riddler; and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

The Batman is set to be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.