The Batman x Carhartt Collection Is On Sale Now

Earlier this year, we learned that the workwear brand Carhartt would be one of many companies to launch products inspired by The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. We’ve been waiting patiently for word on the Carhartt x The Batman collection, and we finally have all of the details. A lineup of coats, sweatshirts, t-shirts and more has launched, and you can find all of the details you need right here.

The Batman Carhartt collection includes limited edition pieces inspired by the upcoming film, all their usual emphasis on durability and functionality. If you were a member of Carhartt’s Groundbreakers rewards program, these items were available to order yesterday, but the entire The Batman collection opened up to everyone starting today, April 6th, here at the Carhartt website. Note that quantities will be limited on these items – especially the chore coat – so jump on them while you can. Sizes are selling out fast. A quick list of the items can be found below, followed by a detailed breakdown in the gallery.

The Batman Chore Coat ($119.99 – $129.99)

The Batman Midweight Sweatshirt ($59.99 – $64.99)

The Batman Midweight Logo Sleeve Sweatshirt ($59.99 – $64.99)

The Batman Relaxed Fit T-Shirt ($24.99 – $29.99)

The Selina Kyle Beanie ($24.99)

The Batman Reflective Patch Beanie ($24.99)

The Batman Carhartt Beanie ($24.99)

The Batman DIY Iron-on Patch Kit ($19.99) / Delayed – coming soon

“While there aren’t many things tougher than Carhartt gear, Batman certainly rises to the top of the list,” said Alex Guerrero, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Product for Carhartt. “Bringing together one of the most recognizable Super Heroes on the planet with the most iconic brand in workwear seemed like a perfect fit for our consumers and Batman fans alike.”

The Batman Chore Coat

“Inspired by the idea of a modular utility belt, this coat’s pocketing can house the tools for any task at hand. The coat also features a quilted lining, adjustable cuffs, extra stretch across the shoulders, and pleated elbows for increased flexibility. A reflective Carhartt patch is also featured on the left chest pocket. The highlight is the hidden message “I am the shadows” under the collar. Finally, there is an interior label that assigns each jacket a production number, making it truly limited edition. Available in limited quantities.”

The Batman Midweight Sweatshirt

“With a reflective Bat emblem on the chest and Carhartt patch on the pocket, this loose fit sweatshirt is guaranteed for comfort. It features an attached three-piece hood with drawcord closure, front handwarmer pocket, a reinforced waistband and rib-knit cuffs.”

The Batman Midweight Logo Sleeve Sweatshirt

“This midweight cotton blend offers everyday versatility and features our signature logo on one sleeve while the opposite sleeve has the Bat emblem for a perfect pairing. The logos are both reflective, giving the wearer extra protection in the shadows or in the light.”

The Batman Relaxed Fit T-Shirt

“The Carhartt iconic durable workwear pocket t-shirt features a reflective Carhartt X Batman logo with bats flying off of it into the darkness. It’s side-seamed construction minimizes twisting and has a tagless neck label for added comfort. It’s made with heavy-weight cotton and a relaxed fit to provide room to move, whether wearing when battling villains or just handling a tough day on the job.”

The Selina Kyle Beanie

“This black, stretchable, rib-knit beanie was designed for fans’ inner Catwoman and features a reflective Carhartt logo patch on one side and embroidered Bat emblem on the back in dark grey, with a hint of cat ears built into the silhouette.”

The Batman Reflective Patch Beanie

“Based off the iconic Carhartt beanie, this red, stretchable rib-knit beanie features a fold-up cuff, Carhartt logo patch and reflective black Bat emblem.”

The Batman Carhartt Beanie

“This black stretchable acrylic rib-knit beanie features a fold-up cuff with the Bat emblem and Carhartt logo embroidered in red, inspired by the film art.”

The Batman DIY Iron-on Patch Kit

“With seven Batman-themed patches, this DIY iron-on patch kit is the perfect way to customize your favorite Carhartt item or add to one of the new Carhartt x Batman Sweatshirts for added interest and individuality. Each detailed patch aligns with the look of the new movie, from the new Bat emblem in red to the mark of The Riddler, you will be sure to find hints as to what will emerge from the shadows.”