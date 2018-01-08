The CW President Addresses Andrew Kreisberg and Robert Knepper Sexual Misconduct Investigations

Back in November, The Flash and Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg was suspended and ultimately fired in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Now, The CW network president Mark Pedowitz is addressing not only the Kreisberg investigation, but one involving iZombie star Robert Knepper as well.

As reported by Deadline, Pedowitz addressed the investigations during his presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour today and made it clear that the network was taking issues of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct seriously.

“Sexual harassment and sexual misconduct should not be tolerated, that’s first and foremost,” Pedowitz said. “People should be able to work in an environment where they are heard, listened and respected. Should a complaint come forward like it did here, it needs to be investigated and, if the investigation shows something, all action should be taken against that individual. Sexual harassment and misconduct do not belong in any place in any industry anywhere. If you work for the CW, if you work at the CW, you have to hear that if you have an issue you have to feel comfortable coming forward.”

Pedowitz also explained that he supported Warner Bros,’ handling of the allegations involving Kreisberg, who was accused by 15 women and four men of having had a pattern of abusive behavior over several years.

“When I heard about Andrew from the studio, they were in the midst of the investigation,” Pedowitz said. “I support what the studio did in that particular case.

As for iZombie‘s Knepper, Pedowitz explained that Warner Bros. handled the claims against Knepper in the same way as Kreisberg’s were, just with a different outcome. As fans may recall, allegations of sexual misconduct involving Knepper surfaced late last year as well and while Warner Bros. conducted an internal investigation into the allegations with the cast and crew of iZombie, no evidence of wrongdoing was found.

“With regards to the series he is working on, that investigation followed the same way that Andrew’s did, different result,” Pedowitz said. “I support my studio partners, and we are all in the same place that this stuff cannot be tolerated.”

As for Knepper’s long-term future with iZombie, Pedowitz said that remained to be seen.

“Robert has a short-term deal with us, we’ll see where we go from there.”