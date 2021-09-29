The CW Confirms Season Finale Dates for Supergirl, Stargirl, Riverdale, and More

The CW has become the home of some fan-favorite franchises and programming, and with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting production and release schedules, viewers have been treated to shows almost year-round. With fall premieres right around the corner, the network confirmed the finale dates for some of its currently-airing midseason shows, all of which are expected to occur in October and November. This includes the season finale dates for Stargirl, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico, In The Dark, Coroner, and Dynasty, and the series finale dates for both Supergirl and The Outpost. You can check out the list (and a handy graphic) below!

Dynasty : Friday, October 1st at 9/8c

: Friday, October 1st at 9/8c Riverdale : Wednesday, October 6th at 8/7c

: Wednesday, October 6th at 8/7c In The Dark : Wednesday, October 6th at 9/8c

: Wednesday, October 6th at 9/8c The Outpost: Thursday, October 7th at 9/8c (series finale)

Thursday, October 7th at 9/8c (series finale) Roswell, New Mexico : Monday, October 11th at 8/7c and 9/8c

: Monday, October 11th at 8/7c and 9/8c Coroner : Thursday, October 21st at 9/8c

: Thursday, October 21st at 9/8c Stargirl : Tuesday, November 2nd at 8/7c

: Tuesday, November 2nd at 8/7c Supergirl: Tuesday, November 9th at 8/7c and 9/8c (series finale)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s so many special things about the season,” Supergirl co-showrunner Jessica Queller told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I could spend another 10 minutes talking about it but some of the things that are very meaningful to us is we always like to tell stories that reflect what’s going on in real life. We have a bunch of social justice-focused episodes that really come out of largely the Black Lives Matter movements and the events of last summer and have those similar themes that I think mean so much to us, all of us in the writers room, to be able to talk about inclusion and equality and things, values that matter to us.

“And also, just there’s a very satisfying arc for Kara Danvers/Supergirl having to do with her at the beginning of the Season 1 pilot episode,” Queller continued. “You know, like a sort of insecure, bumbling, wide-eyed young girl to becoming a very mature, integrated, authentic hero of the people.”

Are you excited for the season finale dates of some of The CW’s shows? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!