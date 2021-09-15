The Outpost will not be returning for a fifth season. On Wednesday, the network announced that the fantasy series will be concluding after four seasons, with the final episode expected to air on Thursday, October 7th at 9/8c. This comes after the fan-favorite series had to briefly shut down production of its third season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was subsequently renewed for thirteen more episodes in October of 2020. The CW also released a teaser image for the remaining episodes, which you can check out below.

The Outpost follows Talon (Jessica Green), the lone survivor of a race called the Blackbloods. In a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, Talon must learn to master her supernatural powers and ally with a queen who has been in hiding to defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator. She travels with her best friend, Janzo (Desai-Barochia), to the fortress to track the killers of her family. Janzo is the logical and sensible voice during their journey and incredibly loyal to Talon. As the brewer and alchemist of the comrades, he is the closest thing the Outpost has to a scientist.

“The second we got there, we did a panel, and then we went on to do signings and it was quite, quite overwhelming for the three of us,” Desai-Barochia told ComicBook.com in 2018. “It was myself, Jess Green, and Jake Stormoen. And we only put out two episodes so far, and there was over an hour-long queue for people coming to meet us. And that was really … I was just taken aback by it, because we thought, you know, we’re a small show, the momentum won’t have picked up yet, but we were completely wrong.”

“This genre and these fans, they all know about it,” he added, “and that was a really humbling moment for me to see that even just with two episodes, the word is getting out there and we already have folks following it, and it was a really humbling moment.”

This marks the second cancellation of The CW’s of the 2020-2021 season, after freshman series Republic of Sarah was cancelled earlier this month.

