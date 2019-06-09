The CW Should Save Swamp Thing With a Constantine Crossover in Season 2

This week fans were hit with some surprising news. DC Universe‘s Swamp Thing had been cancelled less than one week after its series premiere. While streaming service will continue to air the remaining episode of Swamp Thing, a Season Two isn’t coming with a variety of reasons rumored as to why. Nearly immediately, fans launched a social media campaign in the hope that another network or service might sweep in and rescue Swamp Thing. While, thus far, it doesn’t appear that a rescue is coming for the series — a series which has been seeing positive buzz via early reviews — there’s one network where Swamp Thing might fit right in and even give fans something, they eagerly want by way of a Constantine crossover: The CW.

There are a few reasons why The CW would make a fitting home for Swamp Thing Season Two. First and foremost, The CW already has a well-established roster of DC programming. The CW is the home of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — the “Arrowverse” of connected DC shows — as well as Black Lightning, which takes place in its own universe. A new Arrowverse series, Batwoman, is headed to the network this fall as well. By sheer volume of shows, it’s clear that The CW is a solid fit, a destination of sorts for DC-related programming. Adding Swamp Thing, even as an independent show not connected to the Arrowverse the way Black Lightning is its own entity, would just build on the comics audience the network already has.

But even with The CW being a natural fit due to the population of other DC shows on the network, there’s an even more specific reason why Swamp Thing could be right at home on The CW and that is Constantine. Everyone’s favorite demonologist is a series regular on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, getting into all sorts of zany and sometimes terrifying adventures with the rag tag team of heroes on the Waverider. However, as fans of comics know, Constantine has a very significant history with Swamp Thing as the character’s first appearance as a recurring character was in The Saga of Swamp Thing #37 in June 1985. Constantine’s early appearances in the title saw the character serve as something of a supernatural advisor to Swamp Thing. If Swamp Thing were to come to The CW for its second season, having a Constantine crossover appearance — something that not only do fans want, but actor Matt Ryan who plays Constantine wants as well.

“John Constantine was born in Swamp Thing,” Ryan told fans during a panel at Wizard World Cleveland earlier this year. “Eventually, he has to be on Swamp Thing, and I just hope it’s me.”

And the timing for Swamp Thing to come to The CW is actually quite perfect. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming to the network’s Arrowverse this fall and while details on exactly what that entails, in comics the multiverse-shattering did away with, well, the multiverse, and created a single, unified universe. If the Arrowverse does that with their “Crisis”, they could easily explain Swamp Thing‘s presence — and thus the Constantine crossover — and do it in a way where the newly transplanted series wouldn’t necessarily have to interact too much with the other, more standard Arrowverse shows.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe. New episodes air on Friday mornings on DC Universe.

What do you think? Is The CW the perfect home for Swamp Thing?