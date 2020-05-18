The Dark Knight Trilogy Getting Re-released in Reopening Theaters

✖

Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises are headed back to movie theaters in Hong Kong and Taiwan as theaters start to reopen following closures from the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes as Warner Brothers is gearing up to release Tenet in theaters in mid-July, possibly testing the movie-going appetite in a post-quarantine world ahead of a tentpole release. Christoper Nolan, of course, directed the Dark Knight trilogy and also headed up the upcoming Tenet movie. The Dark Knight re-release will begin on May 29 in Taiwan, followed by a June 4 roll out in Hong Kong.

Batman Begins will play on the launch weekend for the re-release in the respective locations, The Dark Knight will play the following week, and The Dark Knight Rises will play for the finale week.

"This is all in keeping with Warner Bros’ plans to bring back a number of catalogue titles around the world as cinemas ease into operations following closures forced by COVID-19," Deadline reports. "In China, for example, WB earlier set plans for Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone to return to the market once movie theaters re-open."

Tenet is currently set for release on July 17. A new trailer is expected to drop soon. Some theaters in the United States have begun to reopen but the majority of theaters and chains have kept their doors closed. The re-release is not expected to haul in bundles of box office dollars but give potential moviegoers something to see when the theaters open their doors once again.

As it stands now, the next big titles to open in theaters are Tenet, Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, A Quiet Place Part II and Black Widow. There is a considerable window between each release date, giving time for the studios to evaluate the releases as people start venturing out into groups again. For Tenet to be released, 80% of the theaters will have to be open and ready for crowds.

Whether or not Warner Bros. will re-release any of its popular titles in theaters in the United States remains to be seen.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.