The Flash Brings On IT Director Andy Muschietti, Writer Christina Hodson

It looks like The Flash is making headway in Hollywood after a long period of rest. After a slew of development issues, the DC Extended Universe has made some impressive progress with its fastest superhero. The Flash has found a new director in Andy Muschietti and a writer to boot thanks to Christina Hodson, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

So far, there are few details available to the public about the turn. The Hollywood Reporter says Muschietti is in talks to direct a solo film starring the Flash. Currently, the report says the director and his wife Barbara Muschietti will co-produce the movie alongside Michael Disco.

As for the script, it seems Christina Hodson is being eyed to rewrite the film. The writer, who penned Bumblebee as well as Birds of Prey, will redo the story. And for those concerned, Ezra Miller is still attached to play Barry Allen.

This new report is a stunning one for fans but exciting nonetheless. The Flash has been stuck in deep developmental hell ever since it was first announced. After a string of director changes, The Flash pushed back its release date indefinitely as new reports continued going live about the solo venture.

Most recently, reports suggested The Flash was getting a rewrite by two familiar talents. Not only was Miller said to be writing the script, but the actor was said to be joined by iconic comic creator Grant Morrison. Now, it seems Hodson will either scrap the long-reported script entirely or provide some polish to the tandem story.

So far, there is no word on when DC Entertainment is eyeing a release for The Flash. Muschietti is busy finalizing IT: Chapter Two before the horror sequel debuts this year. The director is also attached to big name projects like Hollywood’s live-action Attack on Titan adaptation, but DC fans are hoping for an update on The Flash sooner rather than later.

