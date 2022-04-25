The Flash: Barry Runs Into the Unknown in New Season 8 Trailer

✖

The CW has released a new Season 8 trailer for The Flash. The trailer features bits from recent episodes of the season as well as gives a few glimpses of things that are coming up and sees Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) tell Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) to do what he does best and run into the unknown and to trust himself. And when it comes to that "unknown", there's a lot that Barry as well as the rest of Team Flash may be facing. The most recent episode, "Resurrection", saw what was thought to be the triumphant return of the long-dead Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) becomes something horrific when it was revealed in the episode's final moments that it's actually Deathstorm and not Ronnie behind the murderous Black Flame and, more than that, series showrunner Eric Wallace has teased that there are some big, devastating changes coming for Central City's heroes.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Wallace teased that Deathstorm's true motivations haven't yet been revealed and that what he's really there for will forever impact Team Flash—and we'll see more of that in the upcoming episode, "Death Rises".

"So, at the end of Episode 11, 'Resurrection,' Deathstorm showed up and revealed himself," Wallace said. "But what was not revealed is the true reason he's back. That will be revealed. Everything about why he is back, his plan, what he wants and how it'll affect Team Flash forever will be revealed in 'Death Rises.' Deathstorm might even achieve victories we never saw coming. It's going to be devastating."

"Why he's back is not what people think it is," Wallace continued. "Sometimes—and this is a very very big hint—sometimes the bigger the villain, the simpler the motivation. It's not always some crazy, convoluted Machiavellian plan. The working title for this graphic novel, which is not a spoiler, was 'The Blackfire Hauntings.' When I first pitched my crazy ideas, my staff looked at me like, 'What? Are you out of your mind? That sounds like a horror movie,' And I went, 'Yes, it is a horror movie. We're going to do The Flash's version of a horror film over several episodes.' And once they got past that, then the excitement set in."

Here's the synopsis for "Death Rises": "ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Death Rises" airs April 27th.