The Flash: “Death Rises” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Death Rises”, the upcoming twelfth episode of The Flash’s eight season which is set to air on Wednesday, April 27th. This week’s “Resurrection” saw the team bring Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) back to life, only of it to not exactly be the joyous return of a beloved friend that one might expect. While the Black Flame looked like Ronnie, it wasn’t. Instead, the team is now dealing with Deathstorm and if they thought the Black Flame was a challenge, things just got exponentially worse. The preview teases that Team Flash has even fewer resources they can use against this new threat, something that makes it even more terrifying.

“ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk.”

“What’s more inconvenient as you’re starting to date than to have your ex-husband show up?” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I mean part of that’s actually very funny. It’s comedic. I’m not saying it’s the funniest storyline, so please don’t get me wrong, because it’s not. It’s obviously very dramatic and intense, but it isn’t a coincidence that she starts to date and Robbie Amell is guesting on our show. It’s part of the complicated journey that she’s going to go on to really kind of find out who she is at her core, because that’s what we want to ask this season. Who is Caitlin? Oh, she’s a doctor. Well, does that really define her? Okay, she’s a member of Team Flash, but does that really define her? Who is she really? That’s what we’ll get to know in the middle of Season 8.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Death Rises” airs on April 27th.