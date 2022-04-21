The Flash Showrunner Teases Fans Should Revisit Season 6 Before Next New Episode

✖

Last week on The Flash, the team thought that they had solved the issue of the Black Flame when they discovered that the mysterious was Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell), Caitlin Snow's (Caitlin Panabaker) deceased husband and former half of Firestorm. And, for a moment, it looked like things might have a happy ending. Caitlin was able to bring Ronnie back and it seemed as though the team had not only saved innocent lives in Central City from Black Flame, but also saved their old friend as well. Unfortunately, the end of the episode revealed the truth: Ronnie Raymond really is still dead and what returned instead is Deathstorm, who revealed himself to a horrified Caitlin at the end of the episode. Now, The Flash's showrunner Eric Wallace is teasing what's next — and suggesting that fans go back a couple of seasons for some big clues as to where things are going.

"So, at the end of Episode 11, 'Resurrection,' Deathstorm showed up and revealed himself. But what was not revealed is the true reason he's back. That will be revealed. Everything about why he is back, his plan, what he wants and how it'll affect Team Flash forever will be revealed in [next week's episode], 'Death Rises'. Deathstorm might even achieve victories we never saw coming. It's going to be devastating," Wallace told TV Insider. "Why he's back is not what people think it is. Sometimes—and this is a very very big hint—sometimes the bigger the villain, the simpler the motivation. IT's not always some crazy, convoluted Machiavellian plan. The working title for this graphic novel, which is not a spoiler, was 'The Blackfire Hauntings.' When I first pitched my crazy ideas, my staff looked at me like, 'What? Are you out of your mind? That sounds like a horror movie.' And I went, 'Yes, it is a horror movie. We're going to do The Flash's version of a horror film over several episodes.' And once they got past that, then the excitement set in."

Wallace went on to explain that he's known the end of the story for two years and has been building toward it all that time. He also said that fans should consider going back to rewatch the beginning of Season 6 for clues about where things go in upcoming episodes.

"What I would tell people to do before watching our Episodes 12, 13, and 14, and onward is to rewatch the beginning of Season 6. And I wouldn't watch it for 'Bloodwork', I'd watch it for all the other reasons. The clues have been there the whole time."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Death Rises" debuts April 27th.