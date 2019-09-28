The Flash Brings Back John Wesley Shipp in “A Flash of Lightning”

John Wesley Shipp returns to The Flash in the official synopsis for “A Flash of Lightning,” the second episode of the show’s upcomign sixth season. In the episode, we aren’t yet sure which character the veteran actor (who played Barry Allen on the 1990s TV series) will play. The Flash of Earth-90 is set to return for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” this season, but the most recent teaser trailer for the first batch of episodes included Shipp as Jay Garrick, the Flash of Earth-3 and doppelganger to Barry’s father Henry. It is not yet clear whether Jay Garrick will also appear in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” although if he did, Garrick would not be the only person to play multiple roles: Brandon Routh will play both Ray Palmer/The Atom and Clark Kent/Superman.

Shipp was the standard-bearer for The Flash for years; the first time anybody made a serious run at a live-action version of the character, Shipp’s series was ambitious and stylish, but failed to connect with a mass audience and was cancelled after a single season. Still, he remained a fan favorite, appearing at conventions and always taking time out with the audience. His original appearance on The Flash, as Barry’s ill-fated father Henry in the series’ pilot, was celebrated by fans, who downright lost it when they found out he would be a speedster again. You can see the official synopsis below.

JOHN WESLEY SHIPP TO GUEST STAR – Faced with the news of his impending death, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) resiliency suffers as he struggles to fight fate. Meanwhile, Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) career as a D.A. conflicts with her identity when she crosses paths with a villainous meta-human. Chris Peppe directed the episode, which was written by Sam Chalsen & Jeff Hersh.

The Flash returns for its sixth season this fall, pitting Barry Allen against new and old foes while on an apparent suicide run toward the destiny he has been hoping to avoid since the series premiered. Way back in 2014, fans learned that — as in the comics — Barry Allen would give his life in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, helping to turn back the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse. That event would take place in May of 2024…or so we all thought. Due to some changes to the timestream during the last season of The Flash, Barry’s date with destiny has been moved up to December 2019, when all five of The CW‘s interconnected DC Comics shows will cross over for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and fans will get to see how Barry tries to outrun his fate.

The Flash season six will debut on October 8, 2019.