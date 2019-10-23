The Flash: Easter Eggs and References in “Dead Man Running”

One of the best parts of any Arrowverse episode are the Easter Eggs and tonight’s episode of The Flash had quite a few. While the episode dealt largely with Barry beginning to prepare his team and his friends for a world without him as well as the continued development of Ramsey Rosso into the villain Bloodwork, there was a lot of fun little nods to the larger DC universe, comic books, and even a hint at Marvel in tonight’s episode.

That’s right, tonight’s episode had a good mix of things for fans to enjoy. A few nods were made to previous Easter Eggs in the Arrowverse which is always. There were also some interesting nods to The Sandman and Shazam! as well as a Batman-related villain. There’s also a clever nod to the minds behind the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic book series that might be the best little treat yet. Too busy watching to see how Barry would handle readying his team for his death to catch them all? We’ve rounded up the major ones we caught in the slideshow below. Spot some we missed? Let us know in the comments!

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Mitch Romero

This one’s a fun one. Remember that bad guy from last week who Ramsey killed with his weird new powers, but inexplicably came back to life? That guy’s name is Mitch Romero and while his going on a rage-filled killing spree in the epsiode’s opening was an interesting way to kick things off his name is pretty interesting as well. It appears to be a reference to Romeo “High-Rise” Romero, a notorious gangster in Gotham City, one of the associates of the Penitente Drug Cartel who met his end at the hands of the Red Hood.

Asgardian Cosplay

Yes, The Monitor has a very distinctive look but according to Ralph Dibny, he might look just a bit like something or someone from the Marvel universe. Ralph refers to The Monitor as being in “Asgardian cosplay” tonight and now we can’t help but wish we could see Thor and The Monitor team up somehow.

“Marv Perez”

Ralph’s mom has a colorful list of ex-boyfriends, but one name jumps out specifically: “Marv Perez”. It’s a clever riff off the names Marv Wolfman and George Perez — you know, the writer and artist for the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic book limited series. With the Arrowverse’s own Crisis coming, it’s a nice little nod to the story and creators that inspired it.

Ted Kord

Ted Kord, aka Blue Beetle, has been mentioned or referred to a handful of times in the Arrowverse and tonight, he gets a solid name drop once again. Ramsey Rosso tells Barry that he got his dark matter from his “old friend” Ted Kord. While it’s always nice to get a nod to Ted, there are a lot of fans who are hoping these nods will eventually lead to an appearance of the character on screen in the Arrowverse.

McCulloch Technologies

The first sighting of the new Wells in tonight’s episode comes outside of McCulloch Technologies and it’s starting to feel like that places is just a magnent for suspicious activity. Last season, McCulloch Technologies is where Nora and the Rogues broke in.

In the comics, Evan McCulloch is a professional assassin, who ultimately takes on the mantle of Mirror Master after Sam Scudder. He goes toe-to-toe with the Flash several times over, particularly as a member of multiple iterations of the Rogues gallery.

Nash Wells’ Ruby

In the episode when Nash Wells confronts Cisco, he waves a sizeable ruby at him and tells him that the stone gives horrible nightmare hallucinations to all its victims. A dream-manipulating ruby? Well, DC fans have heard that one before. Morpheus from The Sandman has a dream-manipulating ruby and if Nash’s stone is connected to that in any way, it would mark the second Sandman-related item in the Arrowverse seeing as how the Book of Destiny had a major role in “Elseworlds”.

Eternium

Nash also tells Cisco and Iris he’s hunting down particles of Eternium. But what is Eternium? For fans of DC Comics it might ring a few bells. First appearing in Legion of Super-Heroes (Volume 4) #110 in 1998, Eternium is the name that was given to shards of matter that were cast when the Rock of Eternity was destroyed. The Rock of Eternity, fans may recall, was the lair of the wizard Shazam — yes, the same wizard connected to that Shazam. In comics, Eternium is a powerful thing. Being near it removes the Powers of Shazam and actual physical contact with it leads to injuries. It’s serious business.