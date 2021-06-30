The Flash Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Enemy at the Gates"

The seventh season of The CW's The Flash has seen Central City's heroes take on a lot of very personal challenges. First, they dealt with Eva McCulloch and brought Iris (Candice Patton), Kamila (Victoria Park), and David Sing (Patrick Sabongui) back from the Mirrorverse and after that, Team Flash has had to deal with the new Forces created when restoring Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) going to prison, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) departing Central City, and a new take on Psycho-Pirate, just to name a few. This week, those challenges seem to be coming to a head with the return of a particularly challenging foe — Godspeed. This week in "Enemy at the Gates", an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, posing a major challenge for Team Flash. Not making things easier, Chillblaine (John Cor) is released from prison and while he claims to be reformed, Frost isn't so sure. With The Flash Season 7 in its homestretch - the season finale is currently set for Tuesday, July 20th - Godspeed is likely to play a major part in the remainder of the season, and that all starts here. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Enemy at the Gates", this week's episode of The Flash? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Enemy at the Gates". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Barry's at work in the crime lab when suddenly, his daughter Nora shows up and tells him everything's going to work out and that she loves him. Barry turns out to be dreaming, but when he wakes up, he immediately calls Iris to tell her that he thinks they're pregnant. At home, a nervous and frantic Barry rushes around to get some blood samples to STAR Labs, but runs into Cecile on the way out the door, though he flounders his way through not revealing anything. At STAR, Frost works on some art and Chester comes to tell her that Mark is out front. Chester thinks maybe he's turned over a new leaf, but Frost isn't so sure and decides she's going to watch Mark's every move. At Ralph's PI office, which is where Joe is working out of, Joe and Kramer work together to go over the information he's gathered about the military attack. As they chat, Kramer reveals that Adam's callsign was Rasputin and Joe tracks it to a boat nearby as Adam has named his boat the same thing. Joe reminds Kramer their mission needs to be about justice. In Central City, an army of Godspeeds begin to show up.

In the lab at STAR, Caitlin works with Ultraviolet but her situation is complicated. Caitlin thinks she can fix things, but Ultraviolet is unwilling to go through with it. Kayla pleads with her to reconsider. At the bar, Mark is getting beaten up when Frost arrives and saves him. He's pretty badly wounded and there isn't really anywhere that Frost can take him that Mark hasn't victimized. She ends up having to take him to STAR Labs. Barry ends up having to take his samples to the crime lab for testing since Caity is busy. Cecile shows up and figures out what he's doing but before they can get a result on the test, the windows blow out of the lab, destroying the samples. Barry and Cecile narrowly escape.

The team starts to sort things out at STAR, discovering that there are multiple Godspeeds causing issues, and not only that, they're disappearing as quickly as they're showing up. Barry heads out to try to deal with the situation. Mark tries to get Frost to agree to let him help, but she says no. Ultraviolet agrees to the surgery and Caitlin begins to operate. Barry goes to confront one of the Godspeeds at the power plant. Chester is able to translate what he's saying and it turns out it was a trap. A lot of other Godspeeds show up, prompting Barry to have Chester drop the protective shield around STAR Labs. Barry makes it back just in time and the Godspeeds are locked out.

The Godspeeds try to get through the force field around STAR. Barry and Chester try to come up with a plan since the force field won't last forever, though Chester overhears Barry talking to Iris on the phone and discovers that Barry thinks they are pregnant and they briefly talk about versions of the future. Chester then reveals he has a plan to use the unpredictable against the Godspeeds. Chester wants to overload them with the modem speak, creating confusion so that the team can take them down one by one. Frost enlists Mark's help and gives him back his Chillblaine weapons and tells him that if he breaks her trust, he'll never get it back. Cecile uses her powers to help Ultraviolet remain calm while in surgery. The Godspeeds find a way to get through the force field.

The Godspeeds get into STAR Labs, Chester runs to the Time Vault for safety on Barry's orders. Gideon suggests that they adapt Chester's plan to pipe the modem speak all through the facility since the plan to do it all over Central City won't work. Almost immediately, the Godspeeds are confused giving The Flash, Frost, and Chillblaine a chance to truly fight. However, one of them bursts into the Time Vault and takes out Gideon, ending the advantage. The Flash lures them all away before they can kill the team. Surrounded by Godspeeds, The Flash is attacked, but another group of Godspeeds show up and they start fighting each other, much to The Flash's confusion. The Godspeeds then disappear.

Ultraviolet survives her surgery and should be back to normal. The Godspeeds barely stole any of his speed, but Barry thinks that the Godspeeds that came to save him were less about saving him and more about wanting to kill the other six. Turns out, they may have a Godspeed civil war on their hands. Frost decides to give Mark a chance and after a moment, they move to kiss but there's a small explosion and Mark vanishes. He's left. Back at the crime lab, Barry goes to run those tests he had planned to earlier, but it turns out that Iris isn't pregnant. The test results come back negative. He now questions the future.