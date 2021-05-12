The Flash: "Family Matters, Part 1" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released the preview for "Family Matters, Part 1," the tenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will air on Tuesday, May 18. After Speed Force Nora (Michelle Harrison) killed Alexa/Fuerza (Sara Garcia), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) were confronted with a shocking truth about the other forces the team has been dealing with -- specifically that they are responsible for their creation, essentially making them "parents" to the Still, Sage, and Strength Forces. This realization ultimately changes their approach to the forces, but from the looks of things in the preview, that approach isn't going to be without major challenges.

The episode will also see Iris attempt to find out the truth about Psych (Ennis Esmer) while Cisco (Carlos Valdes) makes a life-altering decision -- which, after this week's "Timeless" probably has something to do with him needing to tell Team Flash about his decision to leave Central City. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

"PSYCH THREATENS IRIS – Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system, that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) make life-altering decisions. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Emily Palizzi."

Everything is coming together for there to be some major changes for Barry.

"It is one of the themes and kind of issues that Barry has to deal with all of season seven." showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "'I've got my speed back, but at what cost?' That's kind of the question, right? And we'll see him struggle with that. We'll also see that a real positive side to that, as he learns what it means to see speed in a different way, from a different point of view."

"The hero, in order to graduate, needs to be more of a leader and less of a mentee," Wallace also explained. "And you're going to see him doing a little bit more leading, I would say, and that's on purpose. That's just the natural growth of any superhero. And you'll even see him do some new things with his powers, discover a few of these things. And of course, the good part of that is as Barry Allen grows more comfortable and stronger in his abilities as The Flash, his villains then become all the more bigger and more deadly, because now he can take on a different level of foe."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Family Matters, Part 1" will air on May 18th.