‘The Flash’: First Look At Godspeed Revealed

Recent rumors indicated that Godspeed would be debuting in CW’s The Flash, and now we’ve got our first look at the speedster in a few new set photos.

According to earlier reports, the 18th episode will be titled Godspeed, indicating that the character would be making some sort of debut. Thanks to some new set photos (via @Brittanyxxoxo) that has been confirmed, showing someone in the white and gold suit hanging from some wires. The suit looks fantastic, and you can check it out for yourself in the photo below.

“One of #TheFlash exteriors today were stunts of Mr Godspeed (I assume) falling on a Central City Citizen sign. Rip sign 🙁

(please credit @Brittanyxxoxo if reposting thx)

One of #TheFlash exteriors today were stunts of Mr Godspeed (I assume) falling on a Central City Citizen sign. Rip sign 🙁

(please credit @Brittanyxxoxo if reposting thx)@WhatsFilming @yvrshoots #DirectedbyDaniellePanabaker 😉 pic.twitter.com/yg6CBwMOtn — Maki (@mariimakii) February 23, 2019

Godspeed first appeared in The Flash: Rebirth #1, and was created by Joshua Williamson and Carmine Di Giandomenico. The character is a relatively recent addition to the Flash mythos and has an ability that most speedsters would die for. He has the ability to separate speedsters from their connection to the speed force, which can kill them in the process. It makes him immensely deadly, which is not to mention all the other things he can do, including possibly even being faster than The Flash.

The character of August Heart initially started out as a friend of Barry Allen, but once he was revealed to be Godspeed he went all villain, and we’re not quite sure how the show will handle his motivations.

What we do know is that the Godspeed episode will be the directorial debut of Flash cast member Danielle Panabaker. Panabaker plays Caitlin Snow (otherwise known as Killer Frost), and couldn’t be more excited to be in the director’s chair for the episode.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker told ET. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

Are you excited for Godspeed? Let us know in the comments!

