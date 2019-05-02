The Flash: “The Girl With Red Lightning” Photos Released

Team Flash made a sobering discovery at the end of Tuesday’ night’s episode. Cicada II, who had previously stolen an item of tech from Caitlin’s mother’s lab and then her father’s, stealing the failed metahuman cure prototypes Cisco had made. The failed cures, once spread through the air, turn into something of a virus that will kill every metahuman who encounters it, meaning not only are the good people of Central City in danger, but so is Team Flash as well.

Now, the CW has released photos for “The Girl With The Red Lightning”, next week’s episode of The Flash, in which the heroes must attempt to stop Cicada II’s nefarious and deadly plan before it’s too late. That may prove easier said than done, though. Cicada II is determined to complete her mission. It’s her one clear motivation: kill all mutants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She just wants to kill them,” Cicada actress Sarah Carter told ComicBook.com. “This show is so delightful to be a part of because the characters are all so fascinating and the actors who play all of the characters are great human beings and intelligent and generous and good at their jobs. So, just when they say ‘action,’ we are all these playful moving parts. It’s almost like kids playing characters in a school yard. There’s an element of just free for all. I think knowing who they are outside of when they say ‘action,’ helps me to feel really safe and open and playful when I’m actually my character. I can kind of anticipate how that character’s gonna come at me and how I can relate to them and what their strengths are and what their limitations are. But she just has the very clear, simple motive which is to kill.”

And if the promo is any indication, that kill motivation could include Nora West-Allen. The episode’s title, “The Girl With The Red Lightning” suggests that she will play a major role in the episode. With the red lightning referenced in the title being what Nora has when she accesses speed through the Negative Speed force, perhaps that same access protects her from Cicada II’s virus, allowing her to save the day — and maybe even do what her father hasn’t been able to and defeat her.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below and keep going for photos from the episode.

CICADA II MAKES HER MOVE – Team Flash is on high alert after Cicada II (guest star Sarah Carter) threatens to unleash a dangerous virus that would put all meta-humans at risk. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Girl With the Red Lightning” will debut on May 7.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​