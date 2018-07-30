‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin Says Uncut Blooper Reel Included F-Bombs

Robin may have had a choice word for Batman in the Titans trailer, but it sounds like The Flash had a few f-bombs themselves. However, fans probably aren’t going to get to her Barry Allen swear anytime soon. The show’s colorful language is limited to the uncut blooper reel according to the Scarlet Speedster himself.

In an interview Riker Lynch for his “Glass Half Full w/Riker Lynch” on YouTube, Gustin revealed that he regularly watches each season’s blooper reel each summer and that the uncut reel for season four happens to have the f-bomb in it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just watched it, like the uncut version, but we have like the f-bomb and all the stuff they’ll cut and it’s like 12-minutes long right now and honestly I watch it at this time of year every year and it just makes you so happy,” Gustin said, before explaining how it reminds him how much he loves his job. “You’re just like ‘oh man, this job is so fun’ right at when you’re beat down and don’t want to go back you’re like ‘oh I love this job!’”

Given some of the physical challenges that come with playing a speedster it makes sense that Gustin might want to be reminded about the other parts of being on The Flash that make the job so much fun. He explained that he does a fair amount of his own stunts on The CW series, especially as Barry was dealing with the challenges of The Thinker in season four — which led to many days in stunt harnesses. Gustin shared a bit of the toll those stunts take on him earlier this year when he shared a story to Instagram that there are times “when Flash can’t Flash,” something that likely only gets worse towards the end of a long season.

“Twenty-three episodes is a lot,” Gustin said. “At the end of the year you’re tired, it’s like school where you’re like, it’s bittersweet, like ‘I’m ready to go’.”

Of course, Gustin is ready to get back to work, too. With Barry having to deal with his future daughter Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) in the upcoming season five, there’s a lot of new stories for the show to explore, but for the actor also comes down to just being personally ready to get back to work.

“I don’t handle downtime great,” Gustin said.

What do you think about The Flash having f-bombs on their uncut blooper reel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Flash returns Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.