The Flash Star Grant Gustin Returns to Instagram

A new season of The Flash is quickly approaching, and the Arrowverse will look dramatically different by the end of this batch of episodes. Series star Grant Gustin made a rare appearance on Instagram after a hiatus ahead of the premiere. He’s had some instances of taking social media breaks in the past. This time, Gustin is making a quick stop on social media to promote a cause he believes in.

Gustin will be performing at Concert for America on Saturday along with some other personalities like Wayne Brady. With proceeds benefitting the National Immigration Law Center, the stars taking part are trying to raise money. Most of the time, the Flash star only uses his social media to post fun videos of his behind the scenes shenanigans or address some sort of controversy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He took a break from Twitter last year after some personal decision making, but the move was timed just before a social media dust-up that found people angry at a fan who showed leaked footage of the then-new Flash suit on Gustin. People started to make jokes about his appearance, and that kind of unwanted attention can be brutal. But, the actor was able to handle things with relative grace on his Instagram Stories.

“Yo guys, PSA really quick. I’m sure you guys have noticed, some of you I haven’t been on Twitter for like a really long time, so I just deactivated it so any Twitter, Facebook accounts whatever, those aren’t me. This is my only social media platform,” Gustin said in a quick video.

Later in the ensuing conversation about fat-shaming, the star had this to add on his personal Instagram account as well. These moments of speaking up when the moment calls for it are never in short supply. He always has his eyes toward how he functions as a role model for kids in his role on The CW show.

“I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way,” Gustin typed in part of his post. “Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on tv or film or whatever it may be someday. I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too.”

Luckily, people will get a chance to see much more of Team Flash in action when the show kicks off October 8 on The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” starts later this fall too and continues into the winter on the network as well.