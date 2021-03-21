The Flash Goes Back in Time in "The One With the Nineties" Synopsis

✖

The Flash is no stranger to time travel, but this time it's Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester's (Brandon McKnight) turn to blast back to the past. The CW has released the official synopsis for "The One With the Nineties", the upcoming sixth episode of The Flash's seventh season, and the episode, which is set to air on April 6th, will see the pair go back in time and then get stuck in 1998 Groundhog's Day style. You can check out the synopsis below, which also teases a Speed Force connection for Iris (Candice Patton).

CISCO AND CHESTER GO BACK IN TIME – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Emily Palizzi.

A trip back to the 1990s is something that fans of The Flash already had a hint that might be coming in Season 7. Behind-the-scenes photos shared late last year revealed a 1990s station wagon as well as a Blockbuster Video with a marquee indicating that they have "1998's Best Selection". At the time, some speculated that the photos hinted at a story centered around Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) happiest childhood memory, but paired with this synopsis, it seems like that might just be a coincidence or at least a fun little Easter Egg tucked into the larger story.

Cisco and Chester going back in time also makes good on what Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile Horton on the series, previously teased in terms of the return of "bad guy favorites" for Season 7.

"You know we’re not allowed to tell you secrets about the season. But I will say I think it's a reasonable assumption that, yeah we always have time travel, on some level, happening," Nicolet said. "I mean, I can tell you this, there are going to be some favorites from the past, some bad guys favorites that may be paying a visit or two this season so I'll leave it up to you to speculate on how they’re going to get to us."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The One With the Nineties" will air on April 6th.