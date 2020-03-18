The Flash Reveals the Real Fate of Earth-2’s Harrison Wells

Since the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” reset the Arrowverse’s Multiverse as a single, combined reality there have been a lot of lingering questions for fans including a pretty major one for fans of The Flash. The ultimate fate of Earth-2’s Harrison “Harry” Wells is something that fans have been eager to find out and for a brief moment, it appeared that it was known. During The Flash’s midseason premiere, Cisco noted that the only Wells to survive “Crisis” was Nash — not Harry, not any of the other versions. However, this week’s “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” offered a clarification of sorts that changes pretty much everything we thought we knew about how “Crisis” changed the world.

Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Flash, “The Exorcism of Nash Wells,” below.

For the past few weeks on the series, Nash has been experiencing hallucinations of sorts of other versions of Harrison Wells culminating in Eobard Thawne (with the face of Earth-1’s Wells) essentially possessing Nash. While the Reverse-Flash had great and horrible plans for Barry and his friends, Team Flash was determined to find a way to save their friend. And it’s a discovery that Cisco and Caitlin make while trying to figure the weird possession out that delivers a stunning bit of news.

You see, it turns out that while the physical version of the Multiverse’s Wellses may all be gone save for Nash, their minds and personalities are not. They all exist inside Nash. Nash is, for all intents and purposes, all of the Multiverse’s versions of Harrison Wells and while they are able to expel Thawne from Nash’s mind, the real Wellses remain.

It’s a twist that gives fans something approaching a “happy ending” when it comes to Harry’s status. He’s not actually dead and that means it’s conceptually not impossible that we’ll see him again. However, it’s that possibility that also opens up quite a few crazy possibilities for The Flash specifically and the Arrowverse more broadly. If all of the Wells doppelgangers exist in the mind of one Wells it could mean that all of the various multiverse versions of, well, everyone, exist within the minds of the surviving doppelgangers. Whatever that ultimately means for The Flash and the Arrowverse, it definitely feels like something that feels very much like part of the “real” fallout of Crisis, along with the Death of the Speed Force.

