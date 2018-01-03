‘The Flash’: Jessica Parker Kennedy Calls Dawn Allen & Jenni Ognats Theories “Interesting”

Even though her appearance in The CW‘s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover was brief, fans of The Flash have been curious about the identity of the mysterious waitress. Multiple theories about the character have popped up, theories the actress behind the curious character calls “interesting.”

In a recent interview with Bustle, Jessica Parker Kennedy teased that the mystery character, who showed up in the Supergirl hour of “Crisis” would be popping up at least once more in the Arrowverse. And while she didn’t give any clues as to the mystery character’s identity, she admitted that even though she tries to avoid things about herself on the internet.

“I try not to,” Kennedy said about keeping up with fan theories in general. “I get really nervous any time anyone’s talking about me on the internet. Even if it’s a character. It makes me feel weirdly uncomfortable.”

However, she also described the main two fan theories as “interesting guesses.”

As fans will recall, Kennedy’s character had only a brief appearance in “Crisis.” She showed up at the West-Allen wedding and had a brief conversation with Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin.) The conversation was a bit odd, with Kenney’s “Mystery Girl” coming off as adorably awkward and too eager, but she notably told Barry that she was excited to see the wedding and reminded him to say, “I do” (something that Barry ultimately did not do, even though he and Iris did, eventually, get married.)

The out of place nature of this exchange, especially considering how wild the rest of the crossover ended up being, instantly sparked fans to question if the exchange was really random. People quickly pointed out that Kennedy’s character looked a lot like what a descendant of Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) might look like, leading people to theorize that she had to be either Dawn Allen — Barry and Iris’s future daughter — or their granddaughter, Jenni Ognats. With both possibilities having interesting ties to recent Arrowverse events — specifically the 31st century ties that Jenni Ognats would have to Legion of Super Heroes on Supergirl and the Dawn Allen would have to the upcoming “Trial of the Flash” — Kennedy’s character could have major impact on The Flash. It’s something that, along with all of the speculation, Kennedy is enjoying.

“I’m excited that the fans are excited and guessing and involved,” she said. “That brings me so much joy to know. I’m just excited that they’ll get to be on that journey and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

The Flash will return from winter hiatus on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 9/7c on The CW.