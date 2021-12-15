The Flash: Katherine McNamara on Continuing Mia’s Journey in “Armageddon, Part 5”

Tuesday night’s episode of The Flash was an exciting one for fans of The CW’s Arrowverse. Not only did it wrap up the five-part “Armageddon” event, but it also saw the return of Mia Smoak and offered a bit of continuation of her story as last seen in the penultimate episode of Arrow, “Green Arrow and the Canaries.” (Warning, some spoilers follow). As fans soon learned, Mia’s brother William remains missing, almost two years after his kidnapping in the future and Mia has been chasing down every possible lead, including temporal ones leading her to Central City in 2021. While Mia’s return didn’t result in finding William, it did breathe new life into that storyline and according to McNamara, The Flash did a great job of bringing it to life.

“I think they did such a great job of imagining what they sort of cliffhanger plus two years would feel like for someone like Mia and what sort of state of mind that would put her into,” McNamara said. “I mean, look, we already know that Mia is incredibly stubborn and headstrong and does not take no for an answer and will do whatever it takes to achieve her goals and to protect her family and keep the promises that she made to Oliver and Felicity. And we really see that in many, many ways. And we see how protective Mia is of the Green Arrow legacy and of everything that her father fought for, especially when we get to see her meet some classic Green Arrow villains coming back and forth and in and out of this episode. It’s really nice to see Mia take ownership of the Green Arrow and carry on that legacy in a way that it shows how much it means to her as well.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

And with The Flash establishing plenty of connections to the next generation of the Arrowverse, McNamara said she would definitely be open to coming back.

“Anytime somebody needs a girl in a green suit to come and shoot some arrows and fight some bad guys, just project a green arrow in the sky and I’ll come a-running,” McNamara said. “But now… there’s always a cliffhanger and there’s always a question mark and there’s so much that’s been set up in the story and so much moving forward that is a possibility, especially now that she’s reconnected with her Uncle Barry and Aunt Iris in a lot of ways.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.