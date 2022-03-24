The Flash: Kayla Compton Teases What’s Next for Allegra After “The Fire Next Time”

This week on The Flash, Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) got the opportunity to level up her professional role at CC Citizen Media by serving as a mentor to one of the reporters that she supervises. However, it didn’t go especially well when Allegra found herself pursuing another story at the expense of the other reporter, Taylor. It proved to be a big lesson, but it may have opened up some new challenges for Allegra as well. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Compton said that while the conflict with Taylor may not be as serious as having a full-blown nemesis, there’s a lot at stake for Allegra and it’s a new challenge that she will have to walk through.

“I think we’re definitely going to have to stick with that story and figure out what goes on with that,” Compton said. “Luckily, it’s not a nemesis in that Taylor is going to try to kill her family, this is a more grounded sort of human interaction situation that we get to see her walk through, which I think is really cool. And I think we’ll see her as much a part of Team Flash as she is a part of Team Citizen, so we really have to walk through that with her. There’s a lot at stake there. We’ll see what happens, for sure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She added, “I think we’ll continue sort of with the idea of her growing and leveling up in more ways than one.”

Compton also spoke a bit about the budding romance between Allegra and Chester (Brandon McKnight). While the pair didn’t share the screen in this week’s episode, romance has been brewing between the pair and Compton told us that there are some things coming up soon for the pair, as well as how she enjoys that the foundation of the relationship is their friendship.

“I love Brandon, and I love working with him and I think that little romance is so fun,” Compton said. “I just really love that they’re best friends. I love that we’re really showing them as friends, they’ve really built that foundation. And I’m hoping that we will speak to it in some way, that’s what I’m hoping. But we definitely have some things and some episodes coming up very shortly.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.