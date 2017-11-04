The Flash: Kiersey Clemons Tweets About Being The Real-Life Iris West

While it was a bit of a shocker to see former director Rick Famuyiwa exit Warner Bros. and DC’s solo Flash film, at least actress Kiersey Clemons didn’t decide to go with him. Now that some time has passed, it seems the fact that she’s actually playing the beloved part is starting to dawn on her.

Clemons will play the part of Iris West in the upcoming film alongside Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, and it’s finally starting to sink in. Evidently, she might not even have to act that much, as others have told her she already a lot like the role she’s decided to play. On Twitter, she posted “I get more excited than I thought I would when I’m told I’m like real life Iris West. Does this mean I can go to work and not even try?”

She also shared some words meant to ease any fears, saying “You’re all watching the fact that I’m Iris West hit me. It takes some time!”

Flash will next be seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and it is rumored that Iris might make a cameo appearance as well. You can read the official synopsis for below.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 11, 2017, while The Flash lands in theaters on March 23, 2018.

