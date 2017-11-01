Killer Frost Gets The Spotlight In New ‘The Flash’ Poster

The CW has released a new promotional poster for The Flash and this time, Killer Frost is getting the spotlight.

The new poster shows Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) seemingly in transition on her way to becoming her villainous alter ego, Killer Frost with her hair taking on an icy hue and her eyes going cold while frost creeps in around the edges of the image. You can check out the new character poster above.

This new look at Killer Frost comes in advance of next week’s episode of The Flash‘s fourth season, “Girls’ Night Out” which will see Caitlin dealing with her past time as Killer Frost potentially coming back to haunt her in the form of her old boss, Amunet Black (guest star Katee Sackhoff.) At the end of tonight’s episode, Caitlin discovered an ominous threat from Amunet carved into the door of her apartment that sets her on edge and may make it difficult for Caitlin to remain in control.

At the beginning of this season of The Flash, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) visited Caitlin at the bar she was working at and convinced her to return to Team Flash. It appeared that Caitlin had managed to get her Killer Frost personality and metahuman powers under control, but as we’ve seen since, Caitlin has been having some challenges keeping the cold at bay especially as it appears that Killer Frost has spent some time in charge — and presumably working for the mysterious Amunet.

And things going sideways at Iris’ bachelorette party may just be enough to bring the icy villain back. Panabaker recently told Entertainment Weekly that Killer Frost will be crashing the festivities, but it might not be all bad. It may make the ladies of Team Flash closer than ever.

“When Killer Frost shows up, Iris has a lot of compassion for Killer frost and a lot of compassion for Caitlin and is pivotal in helping Caitlin reconcile herself with her past and some of the mistakes that Killer Frost made,” Panabaker revealed.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.