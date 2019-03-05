‘The Flash’: New Poster Pits Gorilla Grodd Against King Shark

There’s a mega-sized showdown about to take place on Tuesday night’s episode of The Flash, as the new edition will pit King Shark against Gorilla Grodd. The two villains will go toe-to-toe in the episode, aptly titled “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd,” and the series has revealed a brand new poster to get everyone excited.

This poster features both monstrous creatures facing off in the middle of downtown Central City. They’re both giving it all they’ve got, and the city is clearly paying the price.

Check out the new poster below!

All rage. No cage. New episode of #TheFlash TONIGHT at 8/7c. Stream free tomorrow on The CW App. pic.twitter.com/ll4rjSYerV — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) March 5, 2019

According to the official synopsis for the episode, the fight between the villains takes place when Gorilla Grodd mounts an attack on Central City. With very few options, Barry and Team Flash turn to King Shark to help them defeat the common enemy.

The full synopsis reads:

“When Gorilla Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov) attacks Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find themselves teaming up with an unexpected ally to defeat – King Shark (voiced by David Hayter). However, when they hit a snag, they bring in Dr. Tanya Lamden (guest star Zibby Allen) to try to reach the man behind the shark, Shay Lamden (guest star Dan Payne). Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Certo.”

Fans have been waiting for King Shark and Gorilla Grodd to grace the screen together since last summer, during The Flash panel at San Diego Comic Con, when executive producer Todd Helbing teased a potential team-up.

“We’re going to really try to get King Shark and Grodd [teaming up],” Helbing said. “Probably in the second half [of the season].”

Are you looking forward to seeing King Shark and Gorilla Grodd on screen together? Let us know in the comments below!

New episodes of The Flash air on Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET on The CW.

